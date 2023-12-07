Disneyland Resort announced the themes and details of the highly anticipated Disneyland After Dark after-hours events, and more nights are scheduled than ever.

Ready for Disneyland After Dark? Themes include 'Sweethearts' Nite' and new 'Disney Channel Nite'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort announced the themes and details of the highly anticipated Disneyland After Dark after-hours events, and more nights are scheduled than ever.

The separately ticketed events feature after-hours ride access (often with less wait times), rare character appearances, plus specialty food, beverage and merchandise. Admission includes three-hour pre-party mix-in, a commemorative credential and an event guide map. You also get unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos.

So what are the themes? You're in for a treat!

Sweethearts' Nite

In January and February, there will be eight Sweethearts' Nites at Disneyland Park to celebrate love! The dates include Jan. 23, 25, 30 and Feb. 1, 6, 8, 12 and, of course, Valentine's Day.

A limited number of Sweethearts' Nite pre-sale tickets will be available for Magic Key holders beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. on Disneyland.com.

General admission tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Disney Channel Nite

This is new! Disney Channel Nite will be held on March 5 and 7.

This is perfect for the nostalgia lovers and features fun moments like a "High School Musical" pep rally and "Phineas and Ferb" dance party.

Pre-sale tickets for Magic Key holders will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec 12. General admission tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Star Wars Nite

May the force be with you. Disneyland confirmed the return of Star Wars Nite with eight nights in April and May. The dates are April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.

Pride Nite

Show your pride at Disneyland with the special Pride Nite, happening on June 18 and 20.

More details and ticket dates will be released in the coming months.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.