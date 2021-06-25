disneyland

Fully vaccinated employees no longer required to wear masks outdoors at Disneyland

Fireworks returning to Disneyland this summer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Saturday, fully vaccinated employees at the Disneyland Resort will no longer be required to wear face coverings outdoors, resort officials announced Friday.

The announcement comes after California fully reopened its economy on June 15.

Cast members who have not been vaccinated yet will still be required to wear masks outdoors and all employees, regardless of vaccination status, will still be required to wear masks indoors, in enclosed vehicles and select health facilities.

"We have evaluated Cal/OSHA's amended regulations for California employees and will begin the first step in adjusting those practices beginning Saturday, June 26," said resort officials.

In addition to the new mask rules for employees, physical distancing will also be eliminated Saturday.

RELATED | Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated Disneyland guests starting June 15

Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, the resort announced Monday.



On June 15, Disneyland introduced new mask rules for guests, with fully vaccinated guests no longer having to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors.

Guests ages two and up who are not fully vaccinated are still required to continue wearing face coverings indoors, except when dining.

"We continue with our thoughtful approach to health and safety measures at Disneyland Resort for both guests and cast members, taking into consideration the latest guidelines set forth by the CDC, state and local officials," the resort said.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
