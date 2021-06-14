Reopening California

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland starting June 15

Here's where you still have to wear a mask when CA reopens on June 15

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors, the resort announced Monday.

The announcement comes as California is set to fully reopen its economy on June 15.

Disneyland guests will also not be required to show proof of vaccination. Instead, visitors will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entering.

Guests ages two and up who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face coverings indoors, except when dining.

Here's where you'll still have to wear a mask when California reopens on June 15

"When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks," the theme park said in a written statement.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will also welcome out-of-state visitors beginning Tuesday, and the park will also discontinue its policy for on-site temperature checks.

The theme park will also align with California in lifting its physical distancing requirement for businesses. Physical distancing ground markings and signage will be removed, allowing for guests to self-determine distancing.

Disneyland also said "some experiences and entertainment still will remain temporarily unavailable."

Meanwhile, Disneyland will continues its reservation system, which was implemented due to capacity limits when the parks reopened.

"As we have realized the benefits of reservations in helping to manage Guest visitation and provide an even better experience, our reservation system will continue and we will gradually increase attendance as our operations allow," the resort said in a statement.

An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney CA Adventure
Planning a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Here's everything you need to know before you experience the new land.





