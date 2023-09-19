Report outlines environmental impact of Disneyland expansion

New Disneyland expansion is closer to reality

Plans to expand Disneyland are one step closer to reality.

The city of Anaheim released a 17,000-page environmental impact report this week on the expansion.

Disneyland Forward includes expansion of theme park areas, as well as retail and parking.

The report said the biggest impacts involve air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and noise

Disneyland said many of the mitigation efforts outlined in the report are already in practice at the parks. On Oct. 9, Disneyland will hold a public workshop at Anaheim City Hall detailing those plans.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.