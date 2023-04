"Fantasmic" performances at Disneyland are paused until at least May 14.

Disneyland to pause 'Fantasmic' performances until at least May 14 as officials assess safe return

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- "Fantasmic" performances at Disneyland are paused until at least May 14.

The move comes after the animatronic dragon in the show caught fire last weekend.

No one was hurt from the incident.

A Disneyland official tells Eyewitness News that the park is now assessing when they can bring back an adjusted show as quickly and safely as possible.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.