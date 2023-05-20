Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show to remain on hiatus through at least Labor Day after prop fire

The animatronic dragon on Tom Sawyer island became engulfed in fire during an evening performance.

Last month, the massive animatronic dragon featured in the show became engulfed in flames during a live performance.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort announced it's decided to put its "Fantasmic!" show on hiatus through at least Labor Day.

Last month, the massive animatronic dragon featured in the show became engulfed in flames during a live performance.

NOTE: The video above is a previous report on this incident. An updated video with the latest information on this story will be published and placed in this article soon.



Disneyland issued a statement Friday, saying, "Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we've made the difficult decision to put Fantasmic! on hiatus through at least Labor Day. Teams are actively exploring alternate entertainment offerings for guests this summer and we look forward to sharing more soon."

The theme park resort previously said "Fantasmic!" performances at Disneyland were paused until at least May 14.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media when it happened.

Some showed the guests watching and recording the show's unplanned conclusion while a loudspeaker informs them that the "performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances."

No injuries were reported.

The live "Fantasmic!" show uses water and fire special effects to tell the story of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice, interspersed with clips from classic Disney movies.

Disneyland describes the show as "Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show -- starring Mickey Mouse."

The fire cut off the show as it neared its conclusion. Recently refurbished, the show typically concludes with fireworks and visit from a steamboat full of dancing Disney characters and fireworks.

READ ORIGINAL REPORT | Disneyland's animatronic dragon bursts into flames during 'Fantasmic' show; no injuries reported

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station. ABC News contributed to this report.