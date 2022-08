Halloween Time returns to Disneyland, featuring holiday-themed treats and scary thrills

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort will begin Sept. 2.

In addition to all of the holiday-themed attractions, you'll also be able to fill up on seasonal treats such as pumpkin spice churros, ghost pepper nachos, gingerbread zombie cookies and an assortment of fun drinks.

Halloween Time runs through Oct. 31.

Here's a guide to Halloween sweets and treats at the park.

