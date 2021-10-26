Here's your chance to win tickets to Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort

Holiday magic returns with beloved experiences at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. With sparkling décor, delicious treats, cheerful entertainment, and seasonal transformations, the most magical time of the year is here!
At Disneyland Park, the festive transformations of "it's a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday help make the season bright, while holiday magic shines with the glistening Sleeping Beauty Winter Castle and the return of the beloved "A Christmas Fantasy" parade and "Believe ... in Holiday Magic" fireworks.
At Disney California Adventure Park, discover the sights, sounds, and tastes of a diverse season of celebration during Festival of Holidays and "Disney ¡Viva Navidad!" Cruise through Cars Land, where the residents have pulled out all the stops with their holiday décor and the seasonal transformations of Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree.
Watch Eyewitness News mornings and look for the daily "SECRET CODE" scheduled to appear onscreen during the show's broadcast.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/30/21 at 9am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day, see Official Rules here. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: