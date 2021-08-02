Disneyland to announce annual passholder replacement program: 'Magic Key'

A new program called "Magic Key" will be announced tomorrow.
Exact details about the program are not yet being released, but it's expected to be a new membership and loyalty plan for frequent visitors.
Disneyland got rid of its annual passholder program earlier this year while the park was still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, Disney said, "We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."
More information will be released tomorrow no earlier than 1 p.m. PST on the Disney Parks Blog.
Disney is the parent company of this station.