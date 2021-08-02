Disneyland to announce annual passholder replacement program: 'Magic Key'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9663394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disneyland and the California Adventure theme parks, which remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, are ending the popular Annual Passport programs, park officials announced Thursday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- If you were a Disneyland passholder, some exciting news may be on the horizon.A new program called "Magic Key" will be announced tomorrow.Exact details about the program are not yet being released, but it's expected to be a new membership and loyalty plan for frequent visitors.Disneyland got rid of its annual passholder program earlier this year while the park was still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.At the time, Disney said, "We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."More information will be released tomorrow no earlier than 1 p.m. PST on the Disney Parks Blog.