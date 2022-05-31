disneyland

Disneyland Resort announces new 3-day, 1-park ticket offer for California residents

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort is giving California residents a new, limited-time offer for the summer.

The three-day, one-park-per-day tickets start at $249 per person, for Mondays through Thursdays -- or, for any day of the week, including weekends, visitors can pay $299 per person.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests can buy the three-day, one-park-per-day Park Hopper ticket for an additional $60.

The tickets are good from June 13 through September 15 and are subject to park reservation availability.

Magic Key pass holders who are in the renewal window can renew into one of several passes available in the program.

Several nighttime spectaculars have returned to Disneyland this spring, including:

  • "Disneyland Forever"

  • "Fantasmic!"

  • "Main Street Electrical Parade," celebrating its 50th anniversary

  • "World of Color"


    • The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneyland
    Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
    DISNEYLAND
    Enter for your chance to win Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
    Panel discussion honors Japanese American WWII vets featured in book
    Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks
    Disney unveils 2022 Pride Collection
    TOP STORIES
    Speeding car slams into backyard of La Verne home; 1 dead
    Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
    Unvaccinated seniors at LA high school protest graduation exclusion
    Florida 5th grader arrested for making school shooting threat
    New outdoor watering restrictions to take effect in LA
    70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
    Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
    Show More
    Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
    Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is gone again nearly 2 weeks after return
    Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
    Resident physicians vote to authorize strike at 3 LA County hospitals
    New Compton city councilman to be sworn in after election overturned
    More TOP STORIES News