Disneyland Resort announces new 3-day, 1-park ticket offer for California residents

The three-day, one-park-per-day tickets start at $249 per person, for Mondays through Thursdays -- or, for any day of the week, including weekends, visitors can pay $299 per person.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests can buy the three-day, one-park-per-day Park Hopper ticket for an additional $60.
The tickets are good from June 13 through September 15 and are subject to park reservation availability.
Magic Key pass holders who are in the renewal window can renew into one of several passes available in the program.
Several nighttime spectaculars have returned to Disneyland this spring, including:
