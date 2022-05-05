Arts & Entertainment

The force behind Star Wars Day felt across SoCal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Fans of a galaxy far, far away are celebrating everything "Star Wars" on Wednesday as part of "May the 4th Be With You" day.

People are taking part by going to Disneyland, watching the movies or stopping by at events.

They say these films have something for everyone.

"May the force be with you" is a phrase that has defined a generation of moviegoers.

On May 4, the slogan made famous in the "Star Wars" movies is part of a galactic celebration around the world and beyond.

At Disneyland, the force is felt at the park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Tomorrowland.

Audrey Olson visited the theme park.

"I'm enjoying it so far, and I can't wait for 'Star Wars' night tonight," she said. "I've got my Chewy ears. I've got my backpack."

Caitlin Woods is also longtime fan of the movies.

"All of us love 'Star Wars' so much so it's just the fact that we're here with our families celebrating, so bring your family, dress up cool, get cute ears and just enjoy yourself," she said.

In Hollywood at Scum and Villainy Cantina the festivities lasted all day.

Diehard fans indulged on themed-food and specialty drinks.

They say the movies speak a universal language.

"It didn't matter if you were in Japan, or in France, or in South America, or right here back home," J.C. Reifenberg said. "'Star Wars' spoke a language that everybody connected to. There's something human about it."

Over in San Bernardino County, Donut Town in Highland created custom doughnuts in the shape of some of the most popular characters like Yoda and Chewbaca.

If you couldn't get to one of those places in a Millennium Falcon or you're very own X-wing Starfighter, how about catching a ride on Alaska Airlines' new space black aircraft: a one-of-kind "Star Wars"-themed plane.

The celebration of May the 4 continued at the Los Angeles Dodgers game. The team held a "Star Wars" night.

They gave away R2-D2-inspired L.A. beanies to people who showed up to the game.

Fans said they couldn't get enough of the films decades after coming out.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.

