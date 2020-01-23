Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek at Disneyland's new parade that combines decades of beloved characters, songs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An all-new parade will debut at Disneyland next month, combining decades of beloved characters and theme songs into a stunning display.

The daytime parade, "Magic Happens," will feature nine newly designed floats that pay tribute to classics such as "The Sword in the Stone" and "Cinderella" as well as more recent films such as "Frozen 2" and "Coco."

A sneak peek for the parade hints at never-before-seen costumes and a new musical score, interwoven with signature tunes from Disney and Pixar movies.

The parade will debut on Feb. 28.

"When you come to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, there are so many ways to immerse yourself in our stories, but a parade is a unique experience because it's the only way for you, as the audience, to stay in one place and have so many stories, characters and magical moments pass right in front of you," said David Duffy, creative director for Disney Live Entertainment, in a written statement.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News