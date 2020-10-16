Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks; rally set for Saturday outside Disneyland

"Governor, we urge you to use the science and data to allow these parks to open now," the petition, circulated by the California Attractions and Parks Association, says. "Besides offering Californians a safe and fun outdoor activity during these bleak COVID-19 days, these parks directly employ tens of thousands of people and entire communities have been built around them."
The number of people who have signed the letter is unclear.
Meanwhile, an activist group that wants Newsom to issue guidelines for the parks' reopening has scheduled a rally outside Disneyland's entrance at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid continued closure of Disneyland
"We will be standing for all the 28,000 cast members who were laid off and with more to come if the gates stay closed," a Facebook post about the event says.
In Orange County, the local economy has suffered since the shutdown of Disneyland, California Adventure and Knott's Berry Farm.
The same group that is organizing Saturday's protest is also gathering signatures in an effort to recall Newsom.
The Walt Disney Co. Is the parent company of ABC7 Disneyland Resort.