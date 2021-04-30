Visitors, Orange County hotels excited for this week's Disneyland reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10554410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Closed since March 2020, Disney cast members and their guests were the first to return to Disneyland on Tuesday for a soft opening, with many excited for the opportunity.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland and California Adventure reopen Friday for the first time in a year.Only people with advance reservations will be admitted.Some of them are already checking into nearby hotels - and just can't wait.That includes the Plaskett family from Northern California."I'm really excited to be back and feel the Disney magic again," said Andee Plaskett.The hoteliers are ready to welcome travelers back. Since Disneyland shut down more than a year ago during the pandemic businesses surrounding the resort have struggled to stay open.Welcoming back guests and employees will bring the resort area, as one hotel manager put it, back to life.Brian Schinski is the general manager of the Courtyard Marriott across the street from Disneyland."We're really, really excited to get our employees back and to really add some life to this Anaheim district, this resort district that's been so sleepy for the last year," Schinski said. "We're beyond excited."Hoteliers say they're between 30% to 40% capacity right now. Once the park opens up some say they'll be up to about 60% of their rooms booked.When restrictions are lifted even more people will make their way to the Happiest Place on Earth.Fred Brown runs the Desert Palms Hotel and Suites next to the park.When the state allows businesses and theme parks to fully reopen this summer, "I think it's going to be a crazy busy summer and everybody is going to be back to the magic that we're used to having in Anaheim," Brown said.