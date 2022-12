Disneyland Resort announces special ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort has announced a special ticket offer for residents in Southern California.

For a limited time, eligible locals can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket. Tickets are as low as $73 per person, per day.

The tickets are good for any three eligible weekdays starting Jan. 9 through May 25 of next year, subject to park reservation ability.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.