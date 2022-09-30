Man takes stranger, a 100-year-old WWII veteran, to Disneyland for unforgettable day

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- What would you say if a total stranger walked up to you and offered to take you to Disneyland?

Social media content creator, Isaiah Garza, did just that and now he has a new best friend.

Garza put an advertisement on Craigslist saying he wanted to make a senior citizen smile. The caregiver for 100-year-old William Goode, a World War II veteran, responded.

He had no idea what was about to happen when Garza approached him in an Anaheim park.

Goode agreed to go and it turned out to be a day he will never forget. He was so appreciative, the experience even brought him to tears, as seen on the video posted on Instagram.

"It was magical. It was one of the most beautiful, heartfelt, special moments that I've ever probably witnessed, in any kind of content I've ever done or even in human engagement, in years," Garza told Eyewitness News.

Garza says he is pitching a Senior Citizens' Day to Disney.

Meanwhile, the story is just beginning. He plans to help Goode check off all of the items on his bucket list.