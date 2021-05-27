disneyland

Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise attraction in July after removing outdated cultural depictions

The ride's enhancements will include several new scenes and will dive deeper into the attraction's backstory.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney fans, get ready to see the "backside of water" again.

The remodeled Jungle Cruise at Disneyland will reopen on July 16 with an updated experience that "welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more humor, wildlife and skipper heart," according to Disney Parks Blog.

The ride's enhancements will include several new scenes and will dive deeper into the attraction's backstory, introducing fans to Alberta Falls, the proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd.

One reason for the makeover was to remove outdated, and in some cases offensive, cultural depictions.

RELATED | Disney Parks update popular 'Jungle Cruise' attraction
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks announced on Monday some important changes to its popular "Jungle Cruise" attraction.



On Twitter, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger said, "The exciting changes we're making to one of @Disney's most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect, not only the best in storytelling, but also the values and rich diversity of our world."



An adventure film based on the popular theme park attraction will be released in theaters worldwide and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. The movie follows riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on an epic adventure through the jungle as they hunt for a tree that is rumored to heal all but could "awaken a great evil" if it falls into the wrong hands.

RELATED | Disney Parks update popular 'Jungle Cruise' attraction


Disney is the parent company of ABC7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Frights and spooky delights at the Disneyland Resort
Sneak peek at Princess Tiana's re-imagined Splash Mountain
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News