Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise attraction in July after removing outdated cultural depictions

The remodeled Jungle Cruise at Disneyland will reopen on July 16 with an updated experience that "welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more humor, wildlife and skipper heart," according to Disney Parks Blog.
The ride's enhancements will include several new scenes and will dive deeper into the attraction's backstory, introducing fans to Alberta Falls, the proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd.
One reason for the makeover was to remove outdated, and in some cases offensive, cultural depictions.
On Twitter, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger said, "The exciting changes we're making to one of @Disney's most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect, not only the best in storytelling, but also the values and rich diversity of our world."
An adventure film based on the popular theme park attraction will be released in theaters worldwide and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. The movie follows riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on an epic adventure through the jungle as they hunt for a tree that is rumored to heal all but could "awaken a great evil" if it falls into the wrong hands.
