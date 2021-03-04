COVID vaccine super site at Disneyland temporarily closes; conversion to drive-thru planned

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10383316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Churros, lobster nachos and DOLE whip are just some of the fan favorite foods returning as part of the limited-capacity, ticketed event.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A planned temporary closure of the COVID-19 vaccination super site at Disneyland began Thursday, the Orange County Health Agency said.Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the closure will give workers time to reconfigure the tents at the Anaheim location. Part of the site in the Toy Story parking lot will be transformed into a drive-thru for people with disabilities.When the conversion is complete, the super POD, or point of dispensing, "will be able to serve eligible individuals w/disabilities w/appointments with appropriate vehicle placards or license plates," the Health Agency said on Twitter.Recent weather-related closures of the site were also a major factor in the conversion.The county-run site is scheduled to reopen Monday.Meanwhile, California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state's economy open more quickly.The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health ahd human services secretary. Many of the neighborhoods are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley, which have had among the highest rates of infection. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on metrics such as household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation.