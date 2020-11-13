Arts & Entertainment

Disney CEO 'extremely disappointed' in California rules keeping Disneyland closed

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney CEO Bob Chapek says he's "extremely disappointed" by California guidelines that will likely keep Disneyland closed well into next year.

Chapek made the comments during the company's quarterly earnings call, calling on state leaders to look at what Disney has done to reopen its parks around the world.

The extension of Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street, which was first announced last month, will take place on Nov. 19, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.



Orange County needs to move through the state's "orange" tier and reach the "yellow" tier before even a limited reopening will be allowed.

That is unlikely before early next year, or possibly even the summer.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
