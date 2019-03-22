Crime & Safety

Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman in face on New York City subway

Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

Witnesses say the man in the video kicked the victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

The incident happened on March 10 at 3:10 a.m.

The suspect then got off the train at Nereid Avenue.

The victim stayed on the train for one more northbound stop.

She received medical attention when the train pulled into the 241st Street stop in the Wakefield section.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, around 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
