Disturbing video shows student violently attacking another student at middle school in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A disturbing video has emerged that shows a middle school student attacking another student at a campus in Riverside.

The violent incident occurred March 13 at Arizona Middle School. The footage, apparently recorded by a bystander's cellphone, shows the two girls walking alongside each other when one of them suddenly assaults the other.

While pulling the girl's hair, the other girl takes her to the ground and repeatedly uses her closed fist to punch her in the head. The injured girl was transported to an emergency room but was expected to be OK.

The girl's parents say she was attacked by another female student. In the aftermath of the attack, the parents said they have been informed by school officials that the girl identified as the assailant is "no longer" at the school.

But the parents say they are still fighting for justice for their daughter.

"I talked to the principal and I tell him I'm very upset, because I come and I drop off my kid here at at school, and I pick her up here at school -- where she should be safe -- and she's not, " the girl's mother, who gave her name only as Jasmin, said.

The superintendent of the Alvord Unified School District, Allan J. Mucerino, released a statement about the matter.

"We are working closely with the Riverside Police Department on this investigation," the statement said. "The school has followed all appropriate rules and regulations governing student discipline. Furthermore, the police will be submitting the criminal case for prosecution. The safety and well-being of our students and staff at our campuses is always the priority, and our district and the police department will continue working collaboratively to provide a safe learning environment at our schools."