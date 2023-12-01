Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation present: DIVAS Simply Singing! | Watch the full special

It's a star-studded concert to help programs for the prevention of HIV/AIDS. Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation present, "DIVAS Simply Singing!"

LOS ANGELES -- The DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness benefit concert powered by Gilead Sciences is a star-studded event for a great cause.

The annual benefit concert, which is executive produced and hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation, helps raise awareness and funds for programs that promote the prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions.

Presenters include Cynthia Erivo, Sharon Stone, Niecy Nash, Brandee Evans and more. Performers include Jordin Sparks, Laverne Cox, Anthony Hamilton, Amber Riley, Wayne Brady, Tatyana Ali, Lisa Ann Walter, Dianne Reeves, Phylicia Mpasi, Saycon Sengbloh, Robin Thede, and Jessica Betts,

Tina Knowles was recognized at the benefit concert with The DIVA Foundation's Ivy Ralph Legend of Distinction Honor, while Congresswoman Barbara Lee was honored with the Legacy of Love Humanitarian Honor.

With its rich 33-year history, "DIVAS Simply Singing!" has grown into the longest-running health awareness benefit concert in the U.S. for programs that empower and educate audiences to own and advocate for their health and the health of others

This year's event was filmed in front of a live audience on Nov. 19 at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre stage in Los Angeles.

Watch the benefit concert in the video player above or wherever you stream this station on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or Google TV.