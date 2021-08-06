California wildfires

Dixie Fire explodes to size larger than Los Angeles, 3rd largest in California state history

EMBED <>More Videos

Dixie Fire explodes in size, now 3rd largest in CA history

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. -- Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making it the third-largest in California history.

The blaze is now the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation's largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.

The Dixie Fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze. Crews are encountering extreme conditions as the path of destruction grows.

A day after the Dixie Fire destroyed much of the town of Greenville, flames are now burning the small community of Canyondam on the shores of Lake Almanor.

RELATED: Dixie Fire engulfs Greenville, leveling homes and businesses

Farther south near Grass Valley, the River Fire has torn through 2,600 acres. At least 76 structures have been destroyed by the River Fire and it is just 15% contained.

Officials say there is potential for an increase in fire behavior today with higher temperatures and gusty winds expected.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
california wildfiresbrush fireforest firewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Dixie Fire engulfs NorCal town, leveling businesses
Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center
Firefighters battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest
Documentary 'Fireboys' spotlights inmates who battle CA wildfires
TOP STORIES
Woman found slain at Reseda home, prompting investigation
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
'Ankle biter' mosquito breeding on the rise in SoCal
COVID infections mount in LA County, but is surge slowing?
EDD orders NorCal man to return his jobless benefits
Hillsong Church founder concealed child sex abuse, police allege
Timetable: Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot before winter?
Show More
Spirit Airlines may cut up to half of its scheduled flights Friday
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Grapevine area, USGS says
Dog found buried alive in San Bernardino field
1st US airline requiring COVID vaccinations for domestic workers
LA native Allyson Felix sets a record, wins 10th Olympic medal
More TOP STORIES News