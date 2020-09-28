Sports

Doc Rivers out as Clippers head coach after season that fell short of championship expectations

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, left, talks with head coach Doc Rivers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doc Rivers is out as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers following a disappointing end to the team's latest season.

There had been high championship expectations after the team signed All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, the Clippers lost a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, the second time the team has done that in Rivers' tenure. Rivers is the only coach in NBA history to lose a 3-1 in three playoff series, according to ESPN.

It's unclear if Rivers resigned or was fired, but in a statement on Twitter, he thanked Clippers fans.

"Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Show More
1st beer label from new South LA brewery will benefit children
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Here's how Prop. 20 will affect criminal justice in California
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
More TOP STORIES News