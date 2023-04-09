Three teenagers were shot and wounded during a large party at Dockweiler Beach Friday night, prompting police to search for two suspects.

3 teenagers shot and wounded during party at Dockweiler Beach, LAPD says

Los Angeles police officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 8200 block of Vista De Mar in Playa del Rey.

Three teenagers - ages 14 to 16 years old - were shot and transported to a hospital after gunfire erupted. The two girls and boy were in stable condition, LAPD said.

Partygoers scattered after the shooting. Police said more than 2,000 people were at the unauthorized beach party, which was prompted on social media.

No arrest has been made. Police said they are searching for two male suspects.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.