16-year-old boy stabbed and beaten by group at Dockweiler Beach, video shows

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by a group of people at Dockweiler Beach during a vicious assault captured on video.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by a group of people at Dockweiler Beach during a vicious assault captured on video.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by a group of people at Dockweiler Beach during a vicious assault captured on video.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by a group of people at Dockweiler Beach during a vicious assault captured on video.

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by multiple people at Dockweiler Beach during a vicious assault captured on video.

The teenager's mother, Frankie, says her son suffered a concussion and spent days in the intensive care unit with severe injuries.

"He had a tube going through his chest. They had to collapse a lung to repair the other lung," Frankie said. "They had to take a camera in his stomach to check to see if there was anything else going on in his stomach because there was so much blood."

Frankie, who asked that her last name not be used, said her son doesn't get in trouble and doesn't fight.

"He's loved everywhere," she said. "He's such an amazing kid that didn't have to go through what he went through."

Frankie said the assault happened Feb. 10 at a bonfire party at the beach. She said the fight started after her son tried to help a friend and that he was not the aggressor - a detail police confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Video showed the teen cover his face as he's being stomped, kicked and stabbed by at least five assailants.

The Los Angeles Police Department said some of the juvenile suspects behind the attack have now been identified and detectives are interviewing them. LAPD said it's aware of video of the attack and is investigating the footage.

Although investigators have not determined if the assault was a hate crime, some of the language used in the attack leads Frankie to believe it was a gang-affiliated hate crime.

"They kept saying 'on the dead homies' while they were kicking him and stabbing him," she said.

She said the suspects also hurled racial and homophobic slurs at her son during the attack.

As the teen continues to heal physically and emotionally, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical expenses and the costs of relocating.