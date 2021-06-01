Arts & Entertainment

New documentary 'Homecoming: Veterans, Wives, Mothers' salutes women veterans

By
Documentary short film honors women veterans

HOLLYWOOD -- There's a new documentary you can watch for free called "Homecoming: Veterans, Wives, Mothers." The short film takes a look at life in the military from women who've served our country.

Filmmaker Roxanne Messina Captor recalls one story about a female squadron leader...and an unexpected sniper.

"And when she looked in the scope, it was an eight year old boy. And she froze. She said, 'I can't take him out because this reminds me of my nephew.' And the men behind her were screaming, 'Take him out! Take him out! Take him out!' And her trauma--they, which they finally did--but her trauma was that she let her squad down," said Captor.

Linda Miles is a positive spirit who says she's lived through rape, addiction and 12 years of being homeless. Now it's her mission to help other female vets in need.



"I think we owe it to these young girls because, like myself, I got my life back on track with a little help from the V.A. and U.S. vets. Now I can be productive," said Miles.

"There are more veterans like Linda who are now helping other veterans to get their benefits, to understand how to navigate the V.A., to get any help for health that they may have," said Messina Captor.

The director notes more women are becoming leaders in our military...but she knows from making this documentary that for those who are deployed, coming home again can be difficult.

"Yes, you're putting your life on the line for your country. You're also breaking up your family for a while and you may come home with different issues, but I think most all the women say they were proud they served," said Captor.

For information on where to watch "Homecoming: Veterans, Wives, Mothers," go to roxannemessinacaptor.com.

MORE | 'Bastards' Road' film highlights need for mental health help for vets
Documentary "Bastards' Road" takes a hard look at PTSD, suicide and hopefully healing for vets. Marine Jon Hancock spent 15 months walking 5,800 miles, visiting Marines from his battalion and families of those brothers who didn't make it home alive.

