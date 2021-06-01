New documentary 'Homecoming: Veterans, Wives, Mothers' salutes women veterans

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10622809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Documentary "Bastards' Road" takes a hard look at PTSD, suicide and hopefully healing for vets. Marine Jon Hancock spent 15 months walking 5,800 miles, visiting Marines from his battalion and families of those brothers who didn't make it home alive.