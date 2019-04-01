Dodger stadium fight: Suspect still sought in brutal attack that left SoCal father on life support

Rafael Reyna attended Friday night's game and was leaving the stadium when he was critically injured during a fight in a parking lot.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident began as an argument but quickly escalated. Reyna fell to the ground after he was punched.
MORE: Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old father of 4 critically hurt
His wife Christel had been speaking to him on the phone and heard the confrontation that has left him on life support.
She said he suffered a skull fracture and brain injuries. Over the weekend, she broke the news to her three younger children - ages 11, 12 and 15 - about their father's condition.
Police are searching for the man who struck Reyna. The suspect is described to be a young man in his 20s.
"They're telling me that they have some credible leads, and that they're out there doing interviews today with people, that having the media help us get the word out, people are starting to come forward and tell people what they know. The smallest information would help us," Christel Reyna said.
Police say the suspect drove away in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner. If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to call the LAPD.
Security was increased at Dodger Stadium after a series of violent incidents, including the beating of Giants fan Bryan Stow several years ago. Stow suffered severe brain damage.
Security will also be on fans' minds as the Dodgers take on the Giants for the first time this season.
Reyna's family faces a struggle with mounting medical bills. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rafael Reyna and his family. To donate, click here.