Health & Fitness

LA County mask mandate to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses, concession stands

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County mask order to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's mask mandate will apply to certain areas at Dodger Stadium beginning with Monday's game.

Anyone 2 years and older who attends games will be required to wear a mask or face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the county's Department of Public Health order.

However, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering while in their ticketed seats.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand, which runs through Sunday.

It will be located on the left field Reserve level. Ticket holders receiving their vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.

EMBED More News Videos

As Los Angeles County continues to see a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic, the new face-covering mandate that went into effect over the weekend is receiving mixed reactions.



The new face mask mandate went into effect in Los Angeles County at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. It requires everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

"Given the increased intermingling among unmasked people where vaccination status is unknown, the millions of people still unvaccinated, and the increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, we are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infection,'' County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskbaseballsportscovid 19 pandemiclos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD: Bomb squad likely overloaded detonation truck in South LA blast
Bodies found in Angeles National Forest ID'd as missing couple
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
Podcast host Mat George killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26
California launches largest free school lunch program in US
Jet fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Show More
Self-driving cars may be reality by 2022, thanks to lidar technology
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies
More TOP STORIES News