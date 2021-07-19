LA County mask mandate to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses, concession stands

Anyone 2 years and older who attends games will be required to wear a mask or face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the county's Department of Public Health order.
However, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering while in their ticketed seats.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand, which runs through Sunday.
It will be located on the left field Reserve level. Ticket holders receiving their vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.
The new face mask mandate went into effect in Los Angeles County at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. It requires everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.
"Given the increased intermingling among unmasked people where vaccination status is unknown, the millions of people still unvaccinated, and the increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, we are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infection,'' County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.
City News Service contributed to this report.