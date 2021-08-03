Dodgers-Astros: Houston to face fans at Dodger Stadium for 1st time since cheating scandal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers (64-43) return home to Chavez Ravine Tuesday night for a two-game series against the Houston Astros (64-42).The Astros will be playing in front of fans at Dodger Stadium for the first time since their 2017 World Series cheating scandal was revealed. In September 2020, the Astros visited the Dodgers but due to the coronavirus pandemic the game was played without fans in attendance.The Dodgers will be led by the National League Pitcher of the Month for July, Walker Buehler (11-1), and will backed by thousands of fans excited to voice their disapproval of the Astros' cheating during the 2017 World Series.The Dodgers will also have the newly acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on the mound Wednesday to close out the series. Scherzer now finds himself on the second-place team in the National League West division along with former Nationals teammate Trea Turner.Los Angeles will look to get off to a hot start as they are sitting three-and-a-half games behind the San Francisco Giants.The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but still remain seven games ahead of the San Diego Padres.The arrival of Scherzer is expected to help the Dodgers make a strong playoff push toward the back end of the season.Los Angeles, who at the beginning of the season had one the deepest starting rotations in baseball, has dealt with the loss of Dustin May (elbow surgery) and Trevor Bauer (on administrative leave pending assault allegations). Additionally, ace Clayton Kershaw has also dealt with time on the DL.