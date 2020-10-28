Dodgers celebrations: Video shows bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver as fans take over DTLA intersection

The incident occurred at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue, where the victim was in a crosswalk at the moment of impact.
It was unclear if the driver was doing donuts in the intersection before the witness began recording, but circular skid marks are seen on the pavement nearby as a puff of smoke rises into the air.
Celebrations after Dodgers' World Series win turn unruly, violent in downtown LA
The footage shows the black sedan slamming into the bicyclist, who is thrown off the bike and flung onto the hood and roof of the car.
The victim then rolls off the car as it speeds away from the scene. Apparently not seriously injured, the bicyclist immediately stands up and is seen walking unassisted.