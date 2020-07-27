Food & Drink

New service will deliver Dodger Dogs, other stadium food to select areas in LA

Fans who miss eating a Dodger Dog at the ballpark this season can use a new service that will start delivering Dodger Stadium food to parts of Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans who miss eating a Dodger Dog at the ballpark this season can use a new service that will start delivering Dodger Stadium food to parts of Los Angeles on Monday.

The new service, called Home Plates, is delivering food favorites to the L.A. area through the Postmates app.

Users can order everything from Dodger Dogs to garlic fries, pizza and even a Dodgers blue gelato.

The service is currently only available in Hollywood and West Hollywood, with plans to expand to other areas in the future.

To order, find Home Plates on the Postmates app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleshollywoodwest hollywoodlos angeles countyfoodlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military medical teams arrive to help 2 LA hospitals
Huntington Beach fire contained after forcing evacuations
IE woman, 99, becomes world's oldest active pilot
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
60-year-old SoCal man reunited with family after beating COVID
Riverside hospital verified as county's first Level 1 trauma center
1 dead after suspected home invasion in Westlake
Show More
Hundreds participate in Black Lives Matter protest in Westwood
1st LAFD firefighter paramedic dies from COVID-19
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus in humans
Mel Gibson discloses hospitalization for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News