Dad catches foul ball at Dodgers game while juggling baby and a beer in viral video

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A father made an amazing catch during Sunday's Dodgers game.

Video shows the dad grab a foul ball with his bare hand all while holding a beer and having a baby strapped in a carrier around his chest.

And, impressively, the beer did not spill!

The Dodgers later tweeted out a photo with the dad holding his baseball, baby and beer.

The tweet's caption simply read "Dad power."