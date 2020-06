EMBED >More News Videos The field at Chavez Ravine was seen lit up in red, white and blue in a touching display to honor fallen heroes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Congratulations to the Dodgers who took home the "Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award" at Sunday night's ESPY's!The team's charity, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, has donated more than $30 millions to help improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice in our area.The teams says the foundation will use the $100,000 award to continue to fund programs to help level the playing field for all Angelenos.