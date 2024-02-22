Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto learn to greet fans in Spanish in viral video

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KABC) -- Amid spring training in Arizona this week, the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández took some time to teach teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto some Spanish.

The impromptu language lesson was captured in a brief video that was shared by the Dodgers on Wednesday and quickly went viral.

The clip begins with Hernández lightheartedly instructing Ohtani to say "Buenos dias," which the two-way superstar then does.

Hernández then adds to the phrase: "Buenos dias, fanaticos" -- Good morning, fans -- to which Ohtani replies, "Fanaticos?"

"Si, fanaticos. Try it," Hernández replies. Ohtani, looking directly into the camera, then says the phrase in its entirety and chuckles.

Hernández then calls out to Yamamoto by his nickname, Yama, who is standing nearby.

"Buenos dias," the instructor says.

Shohei Ohtani, who had two surgeries late last year, will not be in the lineup for the Dodgers' spring training opener.

"Buenos dias," Yamamoto replies with a knowing smile.

Ohtani remains on track to start at designated hitter when the Dodgers open their season in South Korea. Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, the team's two other major additions, could join him.

The latter two are currently on track to start the two-game Seoul Series against the division-rival Padres from March 20-21, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Roberts said it's a "safe bet" both will start but cautioned that plans could change.

"This is a unique ramp-up for everyone," Roberts said as part of a spring training media event in which managers and general managers from all of the Cactus League teams were made available. "It's two games that matter, but it's just two games. So the entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down starts -- that's most important."

ESPN contributed to this report.