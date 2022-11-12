Dodgers host Veterans Day event to honor active service members

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers marked Veterans Day with a special event for hundreds of service members and their families.

The day at Dodger Stadium included family activities, batting practice and a chance to meet some of the Dodgers players.

"First and foremost, we're Dodger fans," said Ricardo Chavez, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard. "To know that our home team is honoring veterans and people who served is very touching."

The event was co-sponsored with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, which noted it provides many services for veterans.