Dodgers to honor Vin Scully during 1st home game since legendary broadcaster's death

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully at their first home game since the passing of the legendary broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully at their first home game since the passing of the legendary broadcaster.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers will host their first home game since legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94.

Many dodgers fans are still celebrating the life and legacy of Scully.

That celebration continues Friday as fans that attend the game will be able to pay their respects at several locations around Dodger Stadium to commemorate the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Dodger fans can visit the Vin Scully press box, which was named after the icon in 2001.

The I Miss You banner from his last game will be on display.

A new tribute to Scully will be added to the display case in the lobby.

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Miniature versions of Scully's microphone from the Dogders' Ring of Honor will be placed on any Scully display at the stadium.

There will also be a ceremony before Friday's game against the San Diego Padres.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m., but fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m for the ceremony.

As of this morning, tickets to tonight's game are still on sale, starting at $188.

Fans are encouraged to visit the tributes around the stadium and read about his legacy.

If you can't make the game on Friday, the Dodgers will be playing at home through Wednesday.