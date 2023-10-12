A dog was rescued after the team working to save the trapped pooch from a deep cave in Tennessee came face to face with a bear.

Team working to rescue dog from deep cave in Tennessee comes face to face with bear

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Rescuers in Tennessee risked their lives to rescue a dog trapped in a cave with a 200-pound bear.

Rope rescue experts from the county got a call that a dog had fallen into a nearly 40-foot-deep cave on Tuesday.

When one of the firefighters descended into the narrow shaft on a rope he spotted a bear, just feet from the dog.

The rescuer quickly got out of there.

A camera was then dropped down and when the bear left, the rescuers went back down for the dog.

The dog named.

Charlie was dehydrated and hungry after three days in the cave, but okay.