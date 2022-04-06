animal rights

LA to consider 'Dog and Cats Bill of Rights' resolution moving through state Legislature

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday began considering a resolution to support a "Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'' that's moving through the state Legislature.

Assembly Bill 1881, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), would give animals the right to:

  • Freedom from exploitation, cruelty, neglect and abuse
  • A life of comfort, free of fear, and anxiety
  • Daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise
  • Nutritious food, sanitary water and shelter in an appropriate and safe environment
  • Preventive and therapeutic health care
  • Health care, including spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters


If the legislation is passed, the bill of rights would be required to be posted at animal shelters and rescue groups, and failure to do so would be punishable by a fine of up to $250.

"This bill would promote the health and well-being of and fights against cruelty toward dogs and cats,'' the City Council resolution, introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, states.

The resolution will first be reviewed by the Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations Committee before a vote by the full City Council.
