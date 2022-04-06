LA to consider 'Dog and Cats Bill of Rights' resolution moving through state Legislature

Freedom from exploitation, cruelty, neglect and abuse

A life of comfort, free of fear, and anxiety

Daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise

Nutritious food, sanitary water and shelter in an appropriate and safe environment

Preventive and therapeutic health care

Health care, including spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters

A proposed state bill would create a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights' and guarantee certain rights for dogs and cats.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday began considering a resolution to support a "Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'' that's moving through the state Legislature.Assembly Bill 1881, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), would give animals the right to:If the legislation is passed, the bill of rights would be required to be posted at animal shelters and rescue groups, and failure to do so would be punishable by a fine of up to $250."This bill would promote the health and well-being of and fights against cruelty toward dogs and cats,'' the City Council resolution, introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, states.The resolution will first be reviewed by the Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations Committee before a vote by the full City Council.