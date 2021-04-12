Pets & Animals

Video: Excited German shepherd jumps into box of pet toys at Missouri store to pick one out

Video: Excited dog dives into box of pet toys at store

A very good dog got to enjoy some retail therapy and picked out her own new toy at a store in Missouri.

Shannon Emery captured footage of his one-year-old German shepherd, Mila, excitedly jumping into a box full of various pet toys at a local hardware store.

In the video, Emery can be heard telling fellow shoppers that she had jumped into the box before he started filming and was trying to get her to do it again.

"She has been to this store a couple of times and she does get to pick out a toy each visit. The aisle with the toy bin is one of the last stops in the store so she impatiently pulled the leash towards that part of the store the whole visit," he said.

After trying a few times to get back into the box, Mila managed to leap in, sparking delight among other customers in the store.

"This is how we shop for dog toys," Emery is heard saying in the video.

Emery says that Mila ended up picking a "yellow squeaky ball" as her toy of choice.



