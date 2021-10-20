Dog reunited with owner after being taken in car stolen at downtown LA gas station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11133716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The California Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony in West Sacramento for 10 new K-9 teams.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was reunited with her beloved dog after it was taken while in the backseat of the woman's car when it was stolen from a downtown Los Angeles gas station.The man who stole Brittany Valentine's car pulled over a few blocks away and left the dog, Roxy, next to a tree.Another man saw that happen and eventually took the dog home while he tried to find the owner.His family members told him the dog looked just like one they'd seen watching our story on Eyewitness News on Friday night.Over the weekend, he tracked down Valentine."He calls me and he's like, 'I think I have your dog," Valentine told ABC7. "I'm like, 'No way. Could you just send me a picture so I could make sure?'"When he sent that picture, I just started crying because ... I'm scraming, I'm crying, I'm like, 'Thank you God. Roxy is coming home.'"In addition to Roxy's safe return, Valentine's abandoned vehicle was also recovered.Police were examining surveillance video from the gas station in hopes of identifying the car thief.