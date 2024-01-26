The oath concluded with, "I only ask for treats, love, and care."

'Raise your right paw:' 5 canines get sworn in as members of FEMA search and rescue team

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Paws were raised, an oath was taken, and badges were pinned. The Orange County Fire Authority and FEMA now have a new set of rescue dogs.

Five canines and their handlers were officially recognized Thursday night as working members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 5 team.

In a special ceremony, all five rescue dogs stood next to their handlers, who helped raise their dog's paw, pledging to provide crucial help in local, state, and federal emergency responses.

The oath concluded with, "I only ask for treats, love, and care."