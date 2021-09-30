dollar store

Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski says the addition of items above $1 was in part a response to rising costs.
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1

PHILADELPHIA -- Dollar Tree for decades has sold most of its products for a dollar. Now it's adding products for higher prices at thousands of stores.

The company said Tuesday that it will begin selling items at $1.25 and $1.50 at some locations for the first time. It will also add $3 and $5 items to more stores, expanding on a prior strategy in recent years to move away from only offering goods for $1.

Dollar Tree has a treasure hunt-like atmosphere in stores and caters to suburban, middle-income shoppers. It carries primarily seasonal goods, toys, stationary, home decor, kitchenware and party items. The company said its latest moves to raise prices will allow it to expand its assortment and introduce new products.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski also told the Wall Street Journal that the addition of items above $1 was in part a response to rising costs the chain is facing.

Dollar Tree has tested selling items at $3 and $5 in dedicated "Dollar Tree Plus" sections at hundreds of stores since 2019. By the end of 2024, Dollar Tree will have these sections in at least 500 stores, the company announced Tuesday.

Dollar Tree, which also owns the Family Dollar chain, has rolled out a new "combination store" concept that features elements of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar outlets and sells a mix of merchandise. The company said Tuesday that it will bring its higher-priced merchandise to up to 3,000 of these locations over the next several years.

Dollar Tree has faced pressure from Wall Street in recent years to increase prices above $1. In 2019, an activist investor took a stake in the company and pressed the chain to raise prices. The group ended its fight after Dollar Tree announced it planned to test different prices.

More recently, higher costs have taken a toll on Dollar Tree. The company in August slashed its profit forecast for the year, citing the impact of higher freight costs. Retailers across the industry have faced higher costs during the pandemic, but Dollar Tree's fixed $1 price strategy has given it less flexibility than other chains to raise prices to offset inflation.

"The Dollar Tree banner is more sensitive to freight cost than others in the industry. Our products have lower price points than other retail importers," Witynski said on an earnings call last month.

Dollar Tree's stock surged around 15% Wednesday, as some investors bet the moves will help the chain mitigate cost increases.

"While the $1.00 price point has been devoutly maintained for decades, inflation is likely to remain higher for longer forcing the tough but necessary decision to adapt the model," Michael Montani, a retail analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients. Higher prices will help Dollar Tree manage "margin pressure from inflation."

Raising prices does come with the risk of turning off customers, however, especially for chains targeting shoppers on tighter budgets.

"Dollar Tree should benefit from changes in its pricing strategy, although we worry about the customer reaction, given their high sensitivity to prices," Joseph Feldman, an analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldconsumerdollar store
DOLLAR STORE
Lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk
Nearly 1/2 of new store openings this year will be dollar stores
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
This Lynwood discount store sells everything for 25 cents on Tuesdays
TOP STORIES
Emotional vigil held for woman shot by Long Beach school officer
Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79
Anaheim looking for applicants struggling to pay rent due to pandemic
Mom was jumping on bench before fatal fall at Petco Park: Witness
Newsom promises accountability and faster progress on homelessness
Show More
School police shoot armed man near South LA campus: officials
Boyfriend demands answers after girlfriend, 18, shot by school officer
Dodgers hit 4 HRs in 8th to rally past Padres 11-9
Boy with rare cancer fights for his life amid experimental treatment
Here's how brush clearance could save your home
More TOP STORIES News