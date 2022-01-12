Video: Dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Ventura

Here they are following the ferry 😍. Gray whales are also migrating right now… we didn’t see any but the ferry crew says they’ve been seeing them! Highly recommend a trip to the Channel Islands. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/swrbf0LYy9 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) January 12, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10810291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of dolphins in a stampeding pod made for an amazing sight off the coast of Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This is certainly a sighting one can watch all day!Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Miracle captured a breathtaking sight of a dolphin stampede off the coast of Ventura this week.She recorded the dolphins leaping in and out of the water at high speeds while she was returning from a trip to the Channel Islands. She even posted a video of the dolphins following the ferry."Gray whales are also migrating right now ... we didn't see any but the ferry crew says they've been seeing them!"Scientists still don't know why dolphins engage in that behavior, but it's a rarity to spot one of the acts in person.