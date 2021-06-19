Video: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off Newport Beach coast

The special moment was witnessed Friday by folks out on a whale watching boat and was captured on video.
Newport Landing Whale Watching, the tour agency, estimates about 400 dolphins were in the pod.
It's unknown exactly what causes common dolphins to stampede, but it's thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator, or they might be catching up to a food source.
