Video: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off Newport Beach coast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10635877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An incredibly rare white Risso's dolphin was spotted off the coast of Laguna Beach Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6126804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of dolphins in a stampeding pod made for an amazing sight off the coast of Newport Beach.The special moment was witnessed Friday by folks out on a whale watching boat and was captured on video.Newport Landing Whale Watching, the tour agency, estimates about 400 dolphins were in the pod.It's unknown exactly what causes common dolphins to stampede, but it's thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator, or they might be catching up to a food source.