How much to tip DoorDash driver? Food delivery service warns against not tipping

DoorDash has a warning for customers: If you don't tip, prepare to wait.
A pop-up was added to the delivery service app this week if you enter a zero in the tip amount. It warns customers that orders with no tip may take longer to get delivered.
The company says drivers will likely prioritize more profitable orders and may not even take a job if they do not see a tip.
The messages are being tested in some regions right now.
