NorCal restaurant sparks outrage for 18% gratuity policy for 'parties of one or larger'

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- A Northern California restaurant's new policy is sparking outrage on Reddit.

Pho Ha Noi, a Vietnamese restaurant in the South Bay, is charging 18% gratuity on every check.

A recent diner posted a picture of their receipt, showing the surcharge applies to "parties of one or larger."

More than 5,000 infuriated Redditors responded, saying they've heard of surcharges for large parties but never this.

