localish

Philadelphia sisters open Dope Botanicals herbal wellness shop

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia sisters open Dope Botanicals herbal wellness shop

Philadelphia, Pa -- In Philadelphia's Center City section is a brand new store called Dope Botanicals, and it's all about aligning your own energy.

The new herbal wellness shop on the 200 block of S. 20th Street is the work of two local sisters who want you to feel good and heal good.

For Sisters Nakia and Taahirah Stith, herbal wellness has been lifelong and homegrown.

"Our dad came home and changed everybody's life," said Taahirah. "He said, 'We don't eat that anymore.'"

Nakia said, "We like to say we were plant-based before it was a trend."

The Stiths' opened Dope Botanicals in November.

"We make cool herbs," Taahirah said. "Dope botanicals."

It's an apothecary of plant-based remedies in the heart of Rittenhouse.

"We've really tried to create a place where you come in an urban setting for urban wellness to feel good now," said Nakia.

The tinctures, teas, and tonics are all personalized.

"Everything we do is done in-house," Nakia added. "Your product line is created here. The juice is pressed here. The smoothies are tested and created here."

The vibe is also certified organic.

The sisters are trained herbalists and wellness warriors.

From stress to sleep -- to brain fog and anxiety and beyond, the Stiths say there's an elixir for everyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviblack owned businesslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Philadelphia sisters open Dope Botanicals herbal wellness shop
Bringing Peace to the Korean Peninsula with Music
Temple student launches Manna Bakery during the pandemic
Pysanky by Basia: Saving the world one Ukrainian Easter egg at a time.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Person of interest sought in Echo Park hit-and-run that killed 2
San Bernardino County hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients
New data shows BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant doubling in LA County
LAPD was 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Oscars slap: Producer
Malibu residents remember security guard found dead as 'good man'
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Show More
House passes bill to limit cost of insulin to $35 per month
Razzies rescind Bruce Willis' award after aphasia diagnosis revealed
2 arrested for grand theft at Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills
Hundreds of union workers rally at Grand Park to protest low wages
Downtown Santa Ana business owners protest OC Streetcar's construction
More TOP STORIES News