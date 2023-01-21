1 man killed, another injured after being stabbed at Mid-City nursing home, police say

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured and another person died after they were both stabbed at a nursing home in Mid-City Friday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing occurred at about 4 p.m. at the Crenshaw Nursing Home on Longwood Drive, where officers found the two people stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of them was rushed to the hospital while the other was reported dead at the scene.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the investigation was unfolding.

It's unclear if the victims were residents of the nursing home. Police said one person has been taken into custody, though details regarding his or her identity were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.