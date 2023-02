DUI investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Downey were investigating a possible DUI crash after a driver slammed his car into a building used as an office for a criminal defense attorney.

The crash happened early Sunday morning near Firestone Boulevard and Old River School Road.

Video taken at the scene shows officers administering a sobriety test on the driver and later detaining him. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Additional details were not available.